The In-Sane Numbers Behind City's Record Breaking Start: Can They Be Caught?

It is official. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have recorded the best ever start to a Premier League season, winning ten and drawing one of their 11 games, scoring 38 and conceding just seven along the way.

Despite the scintillating form, City's swashbuckling displays of late can't help but beg the question; where were these performances last season with largely the same players?

Well, after a below par debut season in England for Guardiola which saw his City side finish 15 points behind 1st placed Chelsea, as well as a run of six games without a win - the worst run in the Spaniard's managerial career - the former Barcelona boss learnt the error of his ways.

'Pep' has personally stated that he feels a better understanding of English football has led to the Citizens' improvement this time around, and whilst that may hold substance, there are further factors that differentiate the team in Sky Blue of 2017/18 to the previous season's impostors.

A meticulous, attentive manager is Guardiola. His methods extend to extreme details that defy the tactics of yesteryear, but his heavy involvement of the Etihad ball boys is an unprecedented tactical move that has revolutionised the footballing juggernaut that sits atop the league table.

During the 5-0 home win over Crystal Palace, the former Bayern boss was seen tactically briefing a ballboy to deliver the ball into play quicker to enhance his side's speed of play and dominance on the game.

The mere fact that he was addressing the boy, arm around his shoulder, so similarly to the way he would interact with one of his multi million pound stars just emphasises the emphasis Guardiola puts on involving everyone from Sergio Aguero down to the tea lady in his plans for success.

Away from the City boss, some members of the table toppers' squad have stepped up considerably this term. Players such as Leroy Sane, who has already bettered his stats for both goals and assists from the previous campaign in 11 games this season, have delivered consistently this term.

The German recorded a paltry five goals and three assists in the league last season, whereas he has already been involved in 11 goals for the Citizens in just 11 Premier League games so far this campaign, the most involvements in the league.

Raheem Sterling has also taken his game to new heights. The former Liverpool winger has already equaled his league tally for goals from last season, hitting seven in just six starts this campaign, and has looked incredibly more prolific by merely simplifying his game in and around the box.

The form of Kevin De Bruyne needs no explanation either. City's Belgian maestro is pulling off passes that us mere mortals cannot even see are on from up in the stands, and his vision alone is reason enough for the likes of Sane and Sterling to consistently run in behind time and time again, creating chances galore and petrifying teams to the point where they're scared to attack.

The biggest weak link from last season has also been amended. Claudio Bravo was as effective as a hologram in between the sticks for City last season and fail to transmit any degree of confidence to his back line, but the arrival of Ederson from Benfica has restored Guardiola's intentions of building from the back.

The Brazilian is excellent with his feet and instils trust and belief in his defenders to receive the ball wherever they are on the pitch, allowing the Citizens to commit opposition forwards to the press and then play beyond them.

As impeccable as Guardiola's side have been, comparisons to Arsenal's 'invincibles' side are a tad premature, although you can see why fans and pundits alike are debating that topic rather than simply if they will win the title; something that at the moment seems a forgone conclusion.

Needless to say, this City side is phenomenal. The Premier League has rarely seen such rapid attacking play combined with ice cold levels of composure at the back, and it looks highly unlikely that they will be stopped. On the other hand, this league is a marathon, not a sprint. City's start is unprecedented, but nothing is decided in November...