Spanish Report Claims Man Utd Are Ready to Offer £177m for Real Madrid Wonderkid

November 13, 2017

Manchester United are prepared to pay £177m to acquire the services of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, according to Spanish rumours outlet Don Balon.

The 21-year-old has had an incredible rise to the top of European football following his £3m move to Real Madrid in 2015. Asensio has made 56 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 17 goals and registering six assists.

His incredible performances for Spain in the U21 European Championship during the summer helped skyrocket the playmaker into the limelight, whilst also continuing his mesmerising performances in both legs of the Supercopa de España against Barcelona at the beginning of the season.

It is no surprise to see Asensio attract interest from across Europe, with many fans believing that the youngster is one of the most promising players in the world. 

However, it is highly unlikely that Real Madrid will allow one of their most important young players to leave the Santiago Bernabéu so early in his career, no matter how tempting the £461k-a-week contract that United are prepared to offer will be.

There is a great deal of importance for Madrid to bring through Spanish players at the club and although Asensio's first-team spot is far from being set in stone, his versatility has been of huge importance to Zinedine Zidane already this season.


The former Espanyol loanee has been deployed in four different positions this season, often finding the most joy on either wing. 

However, Asensio can also be used as an attacking midfielder or a second striker and Real Madrid are unlikely to allow him to leave the Spanish capital anytime soon.

