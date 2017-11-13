Sporting CP President Offers West Ham Fresh Hope of Securing Summer Target William Carvalho

West Ham have been given hope in signing Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho in the future after negotiations in the summer turned sour; with the Hammers chairmen being labelled the 'Dildo Brothers.'

The summer deal to bring the defensive midfielder to the Olympic Stadium ended in personal attacks and threat of legal action from both parties. David Sullivan, co-chairman of the London club, claimed an agreement was in place but there wasn't enough time to complete all the necessary requirements in order for the deal to go through.

Speaking to the IBTimes, Sporting CP president Brune de Carvalho has stated he is happy to deal with West Ham in the upcoming winter transfer window if everything that has happened in the past is put behind them, saying: ""If we close this soap that is not interesting.

"It is not good for anybody because the fans deserve better, the truth, our respect. The fans are the most important thing at the club. So if we finish what was a strange soap, let's see. But I don't know if they will finish, because it was very, very strange. But I continue with a very good impression of the English clubs."

Leicester City Signing Adrien Silva Left Furious After Made to Endure Difficult Transfer Process https://t.co/DQQoN0QMsb — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) November 12, 2017

The Portuguese club have dealt with several English clubs in recent years, most notably with the departures of Islam Slimani and Adrien Silva - although paperwork issues on Leicester's side left Silva unable to play until January.

The West Ham feud has not tarred the reputation of English clubs in the transfer market, according Carvalho, who said: "I do not have a bad impression (of dealing with English clubs).

"I have never had any kind of questions with the clubs that have done business with us, they are always very direct. I think it is a way of working that I like. Okay, when we negotiate, we are tough. But side by side in the end, we finish as gentlemen."

West Ham face Watford on Sunday afternoon, which will see David Moyes take charge of his first game after replacing Slaven Bilic.