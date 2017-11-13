Swansea have confirmed that Leon Britton has accepted a player-assistant coach role at the club.

The 35-year-old, who has made over 500 appearances for the Swans during two spells, replaces Claude Makelele after the Frenchman was appointed as manager of Belgian side K.A.S Eupen.

Britton has started four Premier League games under Paul Clement so far this season, and will remain an option in midfield.

But Swansea will name a new club captain with Britton's game time likely to decline due to his coaching duties. He will work alongside Clement, as well as coaching staff Nigel Gibbs, Karl Halabi and Tony Roberts.

Britton will be available for selection as normal, but will be part of the coaching team when not training or playing.

“I am delighted that Leon has agreed to take on the role as player/assistant-coach,” said Clement, quoted by Wales Online. “It is the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

We are pleased to announce that @Britts_7 has accepted a player-coach role at the club! 🙌https://t.co/5awce0sNHe — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 13, 2017

“I feel he is the perfect person for the role at this time. He is still very much in my plans as a player, but now we can tap into his knowledge as a coach too. He has a lot to give in that respect.

“On the days where he is not training then he will be part of the coaching set up.

“Similarly on a match day – if he’s in the squad then his focus is on playing. If not, then he will be in the dugout as part of the coaching staff.”