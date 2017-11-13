Swansea & Stoke on Alert as Promising Spurs Youngster May Be Forced to Look Elsewhere for Experience

Premier League sides Swansea and Stoke are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters to a short term loan deal in January, according to reports from The Sun.

The 20-year-old right back is highly rated by Mauricio Pochettino and the Spurs coaching team, but it is understood they would be willing to allow the England U21 international to leave on a temporary basis in order to gain more first team experience.

After a man of the match performance in Spurs' season opener against Newcastle, it was thought the youngster may be used to plug the hole left by his namesake Kyle Walker's departure to Manchester City.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, he has since been left behind Kieran Trippier and new signing Serge Aurier in the pecking order, and is now seemingly resigned to looking elsewhere for game time in the immediate future.

And it is thought Swansea is his most likely destination, with manager Paul Clement keen to recruit the prodigy to challenge another former Spurs player, Kyle Naughton, for the right back position.

However, Pochettino is thought to be highly fond of Walker-Peters, thus such a move would only be signed off on if there clear first team opportunities were present for the defender.

Stoke are another team perceived to be interested in Peters, and are currently having to shoe-horn attacker Mame Biram Diouf into a wing back position this season.