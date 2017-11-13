Tottenham Agree Contract Extension With Hot Prospect Goalkeeper Brandon Austin

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

The Football Insider have confirmed that Spurs have extended goalkeeper Brandon Austin's contract, keeping him at the club until 2019.

18-year-old Austin is considered a hot prospect by the club having come up through the ranks in North London, but is yet to appear for the senior team. He was on the bench for the win over Crystal Palace and has also appeared for the USA under-18s team.

Tottenham's current first choice keeper, Hugo Lloris, is contracted until 2022, but up and coming Austin could well be considered as a future choice for the Lilywhites. He becomes the second youth product to sign a new deal recently, following Anthony Georgiou committing himself to Spurs until 2020.


Spurs have produced some real stars over the years through their academy, with the most recent notable youth graduates being Harry Kane and Harry Winks, both of which are now regular first team players.

Austin will hope to break into the team and be part of the first team's future once they move into their new 61,559 seater capacity stadium, which will be ready for next season.

