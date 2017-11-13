Tottenham Legend Chris Waddle Reveals One Premier League Player He Would Have at Spurs

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Chris Waddle took to Twitter to field some questions from his followers. With Spurs doing so well once again this season, Waddle was bound to get some questions regarding his former club.

Waddle was asked which Premier League player he would like to see play for Tottenham. Some people might have been surprised to see him not select anyone from Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne, for example, has been a stand out for player of the season so far. No Manchester United players made Waddle's pick either after a strong start to the season.

Mahrez — Chris waddle (@chriswaddle93) November 12, 2017

Instead, Waddle went for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez. Still a strong choice, Mahrez was instrumental to Leicester's title winning season where the Algerian also picked up the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award.

Since then, Mahrez and Leicester have failed to find the same success, but the 26-year-old has consistently shown his quality. Mahrez has two goals and four assists in the league this season.

Goals since August 2015:



🇩🇿 R. Mahrez (31)

🇧🇷 P. Coutinho (30)

🇧🇪 E. Hazard (26)

🇪🇸 J. Mata (21)

🇩🇪 M. Ozil (21)



👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @Mahrez22 pic.twitter.com/rLKPzW43KG — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) November 4, 2017

Mahrez might even be an achievable transfer for Tottenham, if the club were interested in the Algerian. Despite still playing at Leicester, Mahrez was subject to a lot of interest from various clubs last summer after it was reported he wanted to leave Leicester City. Arsenal and Roma were reportedly interested, with the latter having a bid rejected by Leicester in July.

But Tottenham continue to succeed without the need of another play maker in their squad. They face a big test against Arsenal in the North London derby in their next fixture.