Victor Moses Admits Frustration as Chelsea Star Continues Recovery From 'Very Bad' Hamstring Tear

Victor Moses has provided an update on the injury which has kept him out of action for Chelsea since mid-October, admitting that he has been frustrated to be left watching from the sidelines for the last month.

In a wide-ranging interview with Goal, the flying wing-back admitted that his hamstring injury was 'very bad', but insisted that his rehab is progressing as well as can be expected - and insisted that he would not risk further injury by rushing the process.

"The rehab has been going very well," he said, "and hopefully I can just take my time to get myself as fit as possible to go back out there and enjoy my football again. It is always frustrating when you watch the lads and you want to go in there yourself to try to help, to do the best you can to help the lads.

"Apart from that, it is always frustrating to watch from the sidelines when you just want to go out there and play football. You have to be disciplined, you don’t get to spend much time with the players. I am always by myself with the physio, trying to concentrate on my rehab to get back as quickly as possible."

The Blues have beaten Everton, Bournemouth, Watford and - most notably - Manchester United since Moses went off in a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, slipping up only in Champions League clashes with Roma.

He continued: "The lads are doing well and I hope I can keep my feet on the floor and get into the games. It was a bad one, it was a grade-three hamstring tear which is very bad so I have got to take my time. If I rush myself back then I could just fall back down again so it is about taking my time to be 100% fit to do what I am best at.

"I have started doing runs and movements this week, hopefully next week we can see what will happen. I have not done much ball work yet but in my head I feel good and hopefully I should be okay soon."