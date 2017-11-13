Victor Wanyama Reveals Which of His Former Clubs Has Best Atmosphere & Admits He Is Open to Return

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama isn't ruling out the possibility of returning to Celtic in the future, after admitting that he still follows the Hoops on a regular basis.

The Kenyan powerhouse spent two years with the Scottish giants before completing a £13m move to the Premier League to join Southampton in 2013.

After a three year spell at St Mary's Stadium, Wanyama made the move to north London and prior to his latest knee injury, was a vital part of Spurs' first-team.

NLD Boost: Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele 'Feeling Good' Ahead Clash With Arsenal https://t.co/gFuMKsC5PE — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) November 13, 2017

"Yes! Why not?" Wanyama said when asked if he would ever return to Parkhead, as quoted by the Daily Record.





"I’ve still got a lot of love for the club and I still follow the club, so who knows I might be back at the club in the future.

"[Tottenham players] ask me about the atmosphere [at Celtic] and I always tell them is the best ever and that they will never understand it until they witness it for themselves.

Jeff J Mitchell/GettyImages

"It is an unbelievable atmosphere, for me, I have never seen anything like it!"





Wanyama made 91 appearances for Celtic following his £990k move from Belgian side Beerschot AC in 2011.

The Nairobi born 26-year-old won two SPL titles and was a key part of Celtic's midfield throughout his time in Scotland, regularly featuring alongside the likes of Fraser Forster, and Ki Sung-Yong.