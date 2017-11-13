VIDEO: Gamer Shows How to Score Directly From Corners Every Time on FIFA18

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

With the newest instalment of FIFA being out for a few months now, a few sneaky tips and tricks have been appearing on YouTube.

From how to strike the perfect free-kick to which players will make life unbearable for your opposition, there's always something new for avid players to discover, helping them get the edge on the competition.

However, perhaps the most devious and impressive trick to be shown off yet is how to score directly from a corner kick, every single time.

YouTube gamer ZanOMG was the first to find the trick and since uploading his tutorial, the video has picked up over 370,000 views.

As shown in the video it's not a trick any player in the game can pull off, you need to use one with a significant 'curve' rating and someone who will be taking in-swinging corners.

From there the aiming cursor needs to be placed a few yards behind the back post, directly on the byline, and the power bar needs to charged to the maximum four bars to ensure a strong, driven delivery.

The tricky part comes when applying the curve to the ball by using the left analogue stick to direct the ball towards the goal. After some trial and error and plenty of practice, you should be able to bag absolute screamers straight from corner kicks every single time, undoubtedly infuriating your opponent.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters