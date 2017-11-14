Arsene Wenger Admits Desire to 'Manage at the World Cup' Following Arsenal Tenure

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he would be tempted by the opportunity to manage at the World Cup at some point in his career.

The 68-year-old Arsenal manager has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, as well as overseeing the move from Highbury to The Emirates Stadium during his twenty one years at the north London club.

Arsene Wenger has hinted he could move into international management once he finishes his career at Arsenal... pic.twitter.com/XEmJtCNftD — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) November 14, 2017

The Frenchman has however told beINSPORTS that he would be open to the challenge of a World Cup with an international team, but that the time is not quite right yet, saying: "Maybe one day I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day on the life of a club because the real test is there."



Comparing the difference between club and international tournaments, Wenger went on to say: "Four or five weeks is a different experience, it’s more concentrated whereas the real test is to manage on a daily basis but I will not always have the physical strength to do that."

In an interview with beIN SPORTS, Wenger hints at moving into international management one day. Given the FA have been keen on him for England before, that might raise a few eyebrows at Wembley, among others. https://t.co/maVKez57Aw — James Olley (@JamesOlley) November 14, 2017

Wenger also revealed that he has no intention to step away from football at any time in his career, revealing: "My life is linked with football and, depending on my physical state, but until the end of my life I will be on football."

When asked if he could manage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Wenger, who also managed in his home country of France and in Japan prior to arriving at Arsenal, revealed: "Maybe, maybe on the bench..."