Atletico 'Hold Talks' With Arsenal Contract Rebel Ozil Over Free Transfer Next Summer

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made contact with Mesut Ozil over a possible free transfer switch from Arsenal at the end of the season.

The Sun has claimed that Diego Simeone's outfit want to lure the Germany international to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ozil is yet to reveal what his plans are with regards to penning - or not penning - a new deal with Arsenal, and time is fast running out with the 28-year-old's contract due to end in June 2018.

Atletico are now primed to make a move for the ex-Real Madrid star with the opportunity to agree a pre-contract agreement due to European football rules

Players are free to chat to foreign parties from January onwards and, with no end in sight with regards to Ozil signing a new improved deal at the Emirates, Los Rojiblancos want to pounce on a rare chance to poach a leading light from a Premier League club.

Arsenal have baulked at Ozil's apparent £300k-a-week wage demands, and would now rather sell him for a cut price fee in the winter window than allow him to leave for free in seven months' time.

If he's not happy at the Emirates, ozil might as well! You can see his performance + his "ups + downs" on the pitch, his hearts no longer there! @Arsenal @MesutOzil1088 — Singapore Sling (@SporeSling) November 14, 2017

With the January window a mere six weeks away, however, Ozil and his advisers can hold out until then and see what interest is generated to try and force the Gunners' hand if negotiations are ever reopened.

Atletico are supposedly only willing to offer Ozil around £200k-a-week to entice him to Spain's capital, and it would be a massive shock to see the former Bayern Munich man head to the continent for only two-thirds of the salary that he wants.

A mammoth signing-on fee could swing talks in Atletico's favour and, after an 18-month transfer embargo for breaking FIFA rules over the transfer of under-age players, could have a sizable transfer fund burning a hole in their pocket.