Dortmund Captain Schmelzer Backs Under-Fire Bosz Ahead of Crunch Stuttgart Clash

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Marcel Schmelzer has called on Borussia Dortmund's flagging squad to "give something back" to under-fire boss Peter Bosz.

The Dutchman's honeymoon period in charge at Westfalenstadion is certainly over after a run of seven matches in all competitions without a run - results that have seen Dortmund fall to third in the Bundesliga and be on the verge of exiting the Champions League.

In an interview with Kicker (via ESPN), Schmelzer insisted that it was the players who were to blame for Dortmund's current plight and attempted to rally the troops with a call to arms ahead of the club's next fixture against Stuttgart on Friday evening.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The club captain remarked: "With his calm and analytical approach, he conveys a good feeling to the team. He knows what he does.

"That he sometimes protects us should not lead to us hiding behind him. It's our duty to give something back to the coach.

"We players should not hide behind the nervous discussion about system and tactics which is led in public. We must perform again in the situation we are in right now."

Dortmund are winless in their last four league clashes - taking just one point from a possible 12 - and sit joint bottom of Group H in the Champions League thanks to two draws and two defeats.

Bosz has drawn criticism for the high defensive line he has employed as part of his Die Borussen tactics, whilst others have stated that the club don't have the necessary quality to compete for titles anymore.

Schmelzer went on to dismiss both of those suggestions, although he did admit that the "not well attuned back four" did need some work.

He added: "Quality? I don't think that's the problem. It's a mix of several things. Especially with the young players, declining confidence is of concern.

"But the lads must go through the process that up is not the only way and that they sometimes don't make the squad. They will grow and come back stronger. We don't have one big problem, but rather several smaller ones."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters