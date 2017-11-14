Stoke City and USA defender Geoff Cameron looks set to continue his stint on the sidelines as he looks to recover from injury.

Reports from The Sentinel suggest that the Cameron will not feature in Stoke's clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday after suffering a concussion in a Stoke training session over two weeks ago.

Cameron has not featured since October 21 against Bournemouth, with assistant coach Mark Bowen stating it will be doubtful that Cameron will make his return on Monday.

Bowen said: "Geoff Cameron still hasn't trained. He's still had one or two problems with the concussion situation.

"We are waiting on him and are hoping on better news on him in the next 48 hours."

Due to the severity of the injury that Cameron sustained, Bowen admits that Cameron will not be rushed back into the fold in order to fully recuperate, but is unsure as to when he will make his return.

He continued stating: "He's been out a little while now so would need to be getting back in the group.

"With head traumas you almost take it day-by-day. He starts training again and then the next day it's 'is he okay?' and then you move onto the next step.

"But until he actually takes that first step, we won't know."

Cameron and Stoke have endured an indifferent start to the Premier League this season, earning a 2-2 draw at home against Manchester United but also sufferind a 7-2 hammering at the hands of Manchester City, as Mark Hughes looks to find a level of consistency, beginning this Monday.