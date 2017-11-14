How David Moyes Will Avoid Making the Same Mistakes With the Help of Alan Irvine and Stuart Pearce

Now that the initial shock of David Moyes' appointment has passed, the Scotsman appears to be settling in well to his new role as manager of West Ham United, and possibly even enjoying it a little bit too. Moyes is already putting the players through their paces in training, easing early external criticism and most importantly, the 54-year-old looks to be hiring the right backroom staff.

Moyes was appointed by the Hammers last week and has wasted no time in bringing in a few well-regarded names. Alan Irvine, who worked under Moyes at Preston and Everton, was the first in through the door and former Hammers defender Stuart Pearce was next in with Billy McKinley leaving Moyes' former side Sunderland to link back up with the Scot.

✅ Moyes

✅ Pearce

✅ Irvine pic.twitter.com/Ztfmr0A9RM — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 13, 2017

The appointment of Irvine is significant for a number of reasons. The first being that since Irvine hasn't worked with Moyes since the golden years at Goodison Park, there's the clear insinuation that the two work well together and do not fare so well without one another. Moyes' career has flopped since leaving Everton, so reuniting with Irvine is thought to be a step in the right direction.

Irvine's appointment is also important because of his experience at youth level and bringing through young, talented players. Irvine spent many years working at youth levels from 1993 to 2014 at high-profile clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and Moyes' Everton.

While West Ham undoubtedly deserve the criticism they've been receiving in droves this season, their youth set up has quietly been doing very well this season with the Irons' PL2 side sitting fourth in the division ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

One of Slaven Bilic's biggest flaws was his inability to identify the strengths of youth. Excluding the inclusion of bright spark Declan Rice, Bilic refused to field his talented youngsters even when the first team were at their worst.

Moyes will be likely to benefit from Irvine's presence in and around the youth set up and West Ham fans shouldn't be surprised to see youngsters such as the highly-admired, free scoring Toni Martinez take to the field in the near future.

HAPPY TO BE BACK! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/4W7zQpgUgo — Toni Martínez (@AntonioMtnez_29) November 7, 2017

Upon accepting the position Irvine said: "This is the sixth job I have been offered since leaving Norwich at the end of last season - some of which were very attractive - but it’s the first one that has persuaded me to accept, so I hope that says a lot about how excited I am to be here."

It is, however, Stuart Pearce that has really turned a few heads, and perhaps lifted the sinking heads of the West Ham faithful.

As with Irvine, Pearce's appointment is valuable on a number of different levels. Firstly, the sheer impact of his arrival, Pearce is a man with a tough reputation and a good history with the Hammers having played for them from 1999 to 2001, one aspect of his job will be to act as a bond between the West Ham fans and Moyes. With many fans critical of the manager's appointment, Pearce needs to bridge the wide gap between the two.

Stuart Pearce has joined West Ham's backroom staff. Welcome, Stuart Pearce! #COYI. ⚒ pic.twitter.com/tO01pO264p — West Ham United. (@TheHammersView) November 12, 2017

However, Pearce is also needed for his invaluable defensive knowledge. West Ham have conceded 23 goals so far this season, more than any other team in the league, and Pearce has been drafted in to stop the rot and add some stability to the Irons' shaky backline.

With these back room additions, Moyes has already exhibited his ability to be shrewd, collected and crafty. Coming in just before a lengthy international break, Moyes has got to work quickly and has looked to fix some of the team's most glaring flaws.

However, it's still far too early to make any real assertions on Moyes' West Ham tenure, but the initial signs are strong. Only time will tell whether the east London club will revive Moyes' career or prove to be the final nail in the coffin.