Jupp Heynckes Believes Bayern Munich Should Have Signed Timo Werner 'Years Ago'

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes believes that Bayern Munich should've signed Timo Werner whilst he was playing for VfB Stuttgart.

Speaking to Die Welt, Heynckes believes that Bayern Munich should do more in attracting the best German talent to the Allianz Arena, with Werner being a prime example.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-HANOVER

Heynckes said: "Bayern should have signed a player like Timo werner from Stuttgart a few years ago. He could have learned here very well.

"You have to reach for young talents in time. The best players must play. It does not matter whether they are old or young."

Bayern missed out on signing Werner, who signed for RB Leipzig in the summer of 2016 for €10m. 

The 21-year-old has since scored 27 goals in 40 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig, and with six international goals for Germany in just nine games, Werner has become one of the hottest properties in world football. 

Heynckes, who took charge of the Bayern Munich for a fourth time following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, also believes that Die Roten need to compete with the world's elite with big-name signings that can aid the development of the youth players at the club, which he believes is paramount for the future of the club.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "As I said, you have to look after good, young players in a timely fashion. You have to challenge, speak, lead and motivate them.

"I am also of the opinion that Bayern must develop its own talented players with that special something in order to compete at the highest level."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters