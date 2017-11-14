Jupp Heynckes Believes Bayern Munich Should Have Signed Timo Werner 'Years Ago'

Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes believes that Bayern Munich should've signed Timo Werner whilst he was playing for VfB Stuttgart.

Speaking to Die Welt, Heynckes believes that Bayern Munich should do more in attracting the best German talent to the Allianz Arena, with Werner being a prime example.

Heynckes said: "Bayern should have signed a player like Timo werner from Stuttgart a few years ago. He could have learned here very well.

"You have to reach for young talents in time. The best players must play. It does not matter whether they are old or young."

Bayern missed out on signing Werner, who signed for RB Leipzig in the summer of 2016 for €10m.

Timo Werner scored more goals (21) in Europe's top five leagues than any other U21 player in 2016/17.



The 21-year-old has since scored 27 goals in 40 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig, and with six international goals for Germany in just nine games, Werner has become one of the hottest properties in world football.

Heynckes, who took charge of the Bayern Munich for a fourth time following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, also believes that Die Roten need to compete with the world's elite with big-name signings that can aid the development of the youth players at the club, which he believes is paramount for the future of the club.

He continued, stating: "As I said, you have to look after good, young players in a timely fashion. You have to challenge, speak, lead and motivate them.

"I am also of the opinion that Bayern must develop its own talented players with that special something in order to compete at the highest level."