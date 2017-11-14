Jurgen Klopp Expresses 'Concern' Over Latest Injury Setbacks for Key Liverpool Duo

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the recent injury setbacks of Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne are a 'concern' in the build up to a busy fixture schedule.

Mane suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury whilst on international duty for Senegal on Friday, while full-back Clyne recently underwent back surgery and looks set for another three months on the sidelines. 

Speaking on Mane's injury, Klopp said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "It is a concern that the injury is on the agenda again. It will be critical to monitor and manage that in the coming days." 

The full extent of Mane's injury is unclear until he returns to Liverpool from international duty where he was part of a Senegal side that beat South Africa 2-0 to book their place at next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Klopp however holds no grudges with the Senegal national side as he knows how important Mane is to both club and country. 

He continued stating: "We respect how important he is for Senegal. He is proud of his country and knows what a role model he is for them.

"We will assess Sadio as soon as he lands in the country and make decisions on what rehab gives him the best chance of being fit for the important fixtures we have coming up."

The news of Mane comes on the back of Clyne's extended period out following surgery. Clyne is yet to appear this season as the defender has been plagued with a back injury since the start of the season, with Klopp hoping the pair can call on the important duo sooner rather than later.

The pair both arrived from Southampton within a year of each other, Clyne for £12.5m in 2015 and Mane for £34m the following year as the pair have settled in well to life in Liverpool.

Clyne has made 70 Premier League appearances since his arrival, while Mane has 16 Premier League goals and seven assists during his time at Anfield. 

