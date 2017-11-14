Leicester Owners Deny Allegations of Tax Fraud Following King Power Airport Monopoly

Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Shrivaddhanaprabha has released a statement denying that the court in Thailand will take him to court regarding the King Power group's tax payments. It is claimed that the company have failed to pay £322m in taxes, and evidence is being gathered to bring them to justice.

On Monday, the Thai Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct confirmed that the case had been accepted - and will go to trial in Bangkok on February 12.

However, Shrivaddhanaprabha has refuted this, and claims that King Power have done nothing wrong.

"The allegations in question have yet to be accepted by the court and are categorically denied." the statement reads, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"King Power has always followed and been absolutely committed to the highest standards in proper and ethical business practice.

"We are proud of our company's good name and honest reputation and will fight rigorously any attempts to discredit them."

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

The issue arrives from the monopoly held by King Power in 2006 over duty free shops in airports in Thailand - and is currently a civil case being considered in criminal court; though that could easily change.

The Thai group aren't strangers to controversy - having found themselves in hot water over more airport turmoil in 2007 and 2009.

The former, in which King Power supposedly colluded with politicians to open at Suvarnabhumi Airport without permission from the government, resulted in the group being ordered out of the airport - though they still remain there today.

And in 2009, the group were alleged to be part of a tourist scam, in which they would accuse people of shoplifting, threaten them with lengthy jail terms and demand cash in exchange for their freedom.