Luciano Spalletti Claims Inter 'Are a Different Side' Under His Management After Excellent Start

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has described his current crop as "a different Inter compared to the one before" after guiding them to third place in Serie A before the international break.

The Italian took over at Inter last summer and has quickly reinvigorated the squad, through both a make-over in personnel and inspiring the long standing players at San Siro. The Nerazzurri are currently unbeaten after 12 matches and are putting pressure on table-toppers Napoli, sitting just two points behind.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

The former Roma coach, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) explained: "We’ve picked up 30 points in this first part of the campaign. It’s a lot and it wasn’t easy. At first, I had to carry around bit of everything at first, I couldn’t make any decisions. There was a huge weight on the team, club and fans."

Going forward, the Italian feels far more confident, claiming: "Now I can choose who to keep and who to leave. We’ve laid important foundations and it’ll be difficult for us to go back."

He also believes the players are fully invested in his project: "I see the eyes of my players. They all want to keep building something great. We’re different to before. It’s a different Inter compared to the one before, which found itself in trouble after a good spell."

Inter Milan Breathe a Sigh of Relief as Mauro Icardi's Knee Injury Is Confirmed Not to Be Serious - 90min https://t.co/8HXu6WBWUZ — Inter Milan show (@InterMilanshow) November 7, 2017

Inter Milan are in a great run of form and the manager is exercising the classic mantra - if it isn't broke don't fix it: "You only change things that aren’t working, and Inter are working properly right now."

The blue half of Milan will now hope to continue in fine fettle and assert themselves once-again as a powerhouse in Italy, now that international duties have concluded. Spalletti will demand the very best from his outfit, as they chase that elusive 19th Serie A title, in an extremely competitive season.