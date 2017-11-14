Man Utd Ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reacts in Typical Style as Sweden Reach World Cup at Italy's Expense

November 14, 2017

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimović has reacted in typical style to Sweden's stunning World Cup play-off victory of Italy, taking to social media to revel in his country's glory. 

The formidable forward has been retired from international football since the end of Euro 2016, where he failed to bring his excellent club form to the international stage.

Taking to his official Instagram page after Sweden's 1-0 aggregate win over Italy, the 36-year-old expressed his sheer delight at seeing his nation overcome the odds to progress to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, captioning his photograph of the victorious team with: "We are Zweden"

Playing in-front of an expectant San Siro stadium, Italy's fans fully expected them to overturn Sweden's 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Stockholm.

Despite relentless pressure rom the Azzurri, who registered 27 attempts on goal, the plucky Swedes remained strong thanks to solid defensive displays from the likes of Andrea Granqvist and Victor Lindelöf.

Much talk is now turning to whether Ibrahimović could turn back his decision to retire, and return to the international stage for one final pop at the World Cup with Sweden. Known for his eagerness to be in the spotlight, such a decision could well be on his agenda. However, Sweden boss Janne Andersson has dismissed any talk of the striker making a return.

Strikers Ola Toivonen and Marcus Berg may well feel aggrieved at the possibility of Ibrahimović returning for the World Cup, given that their efforts have lead to Sweden qualifying for the tournament. 


Over the upcoming months to the tournament the charismatic striker will no doubt tease his fans over the possibility of a comeback. 

