Man Utd Set to Battle Europe's Elite for Benfica Wonderkid as Scramble for 'New Ronaldo' Begins

Manchester United have opened talks with Portuguese giants Benfica, over a potential deal for their wonderkid winger Úmaro Embaló. The tenacious midfielder has been impressing scouts with his sensational performances for the Portugal Under-16 side, where he has scored 15 goals in 19 matches so far.

As reported by A Bola, via the Daily Mirror, United's chief scout Javier Ribalta and their youth development leader John Murtagh watched the prodigious talent play against the Red Devils in the UEFA Youth League in October, and such was the impression the youngster made, United are believed to have lodged a tentative £6m bid for the player.

Getty Images/GettyImages

United are likely to face stiff competition in their quest to bring the young star to Old Trafford, with the player's agent Catio Balde claiming that a number of Europe's top sides are clamouring to secure Embaló's services. Balde stated:

"Nothing is done, and the conversation, nobody communicated anything to me, nor to the parents. He has interest from several clubs, because he is an asset of Benfica and has gone down this route well. I can say that all the great clubs in Europe have already asked for information about Úmaro, from Germany, England, Spain, France."

Real Madrid are believed to be United's main competitors for the tricky winger, as they look to find an eventual successor to footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both United and Los Blancos were believed to have bids turned down for Embaló last summer, with the Primeira Liga side determined to hold out for the right amount of money to part company with their bright spark.