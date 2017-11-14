Manchester United Defender Marcos Rojo Set for Reserves Appearance as Injury Comeback Continues

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Manchester United could be set for a defensive boost after Marcos Rojo revealed he is hoping to play 45 minutes in a reserves friendly match on Wednesday.

The Argentine defender has been absent since rupturing a cruciate ligament in his left knee in April's Europa League victory over Anderlecht.

Rojo told The Daily Mail: "Tomorrow I am going to play a match with the reserves in a friendly match. I feel good. Up until now I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match so I will play 45 minutes tomorrow for the reserves."

Following Wednesday's fixture, Rojo has also revealed when he hopes to make his return to first team action, saying: "In three weeks we have a Champions League game that and if all goes well tomorrow I could play in that."

That Champions League fixture sees United host CSKA Moscow on the 5th December in the final game of the group stages of the competition.

If Rojo is able to come through that rehabilitation phase without any setbacks, then he could feature in the Manchester derby scheduled to be played five days after the CSKA game.

Rojo has made 95 appearances in all competitions for  United since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

