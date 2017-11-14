Manchester United Given Huge Boost With Talisman Paul Pogba Closing on Return from Injury

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly close to a return from injury, but is unlikely to feature in this weekend's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

A report in the Telegraph states the Red Devils' French talisman is nearing a return to full-fitness, but his club are reluctant to rush their star man back from injury after a two-month lay-off with a hamstring tear.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

After enduring a difficult return to Old Trafford last season as the-then world's most expensive player, the 24-year-old as began this campaign in explosive fashion scoring twice and assisting three times in the opening four games.

In United's UEFA Champions League home meeting with FC Basel in mid-September however, Pogba was forced off with what was initially expected to see the former Juventus man miss only a few weeks of action.

After scans confirmed further damage, the Frenchman has been out of action since then with a three-month absence having now passed.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

In Pogba's absence, Jose Mourinho's men have stagnated in an attacking department, with the form of both Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan having dropped significantly.

United have won just one of their last four league games, as noisy-neighbour rivals Manchester City have extended their lead at the top of the league table by eight points.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Whilst a return for the visit of the Magpies is unlikely, an almost fit Pogba will be a huge fillip for Mourinho, who has come under increasing scrutiny for failing to display the sort of offensive flair his side had shown in the early weeks of the season.

With a pivotal month ahead for United with trips to Watford, Arsenal and the visit of the Citizens - as well as the upcoming festive schedule - Pogba's return will give Mourinho and the Red Devils' fans hope of a resurgence in form.