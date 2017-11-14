Petr Cech Dismisses Claims of North London Power Shift Ahead of Crunch Spurs Clash

Petr Cech has refuted suggestions that the balance of power has shifted in north London, insisting that Tottenham must win trophies to prove they are capable of matching Arsenal's success.

Despite Tottenham finishing ahead of Arsenal last season for the first time in 22 years, Cech believes that a lack of trophies at their bitter rivals undermines any progress that Tottenham have made under Mauricio Pochettino.

"They've been in there the last few years so now I think they have to make sure they win something to show the progression", Cech told Sky Sports.





"Success is ultimately winning trophies. Although the season was not always what we wanted, we always had a trophy at the end of it."





Arsenal have won the FA Cup three times in the last four seasons, whilst Tottenham have only two League Cup successes to their name since Arsene Wenger took charge at the Emirates back in 1996. Pochettino's side currently hold a four-point advantage going into Saturday's derby at the Emirates, though Cech believes that his side remain the dominant force.

"We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Two years ago when we finished above them we were disappointed because we didn't win the title. Our target is to win the title."

Arsenal trail Pochettino's side by four points going into Saturday's north London derby, though the Czech international insists that The Gunners focus remains solely on adding more silverware.

"The most important thing for us is competing against the other teams for the Premier League title and for the glory."