How to Watch Portugal vs. USA: International Friendly Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

The U.S. men's national team will take on Portugal on Tuesday. Here's how to watch. 

By Nihal Kolur
November 14, 2017

The U.S. men's national team travels to Leiria on Tuesday to face Portugal in an international friendly.

Interim coach Dave Sarachan will look to amend for the United States' failure to qualify for the World Cup last month. A 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago, combined with shock wins from Honduras and Panama, knocked the U.S. out of Russia. Expect to see youngsters Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent on Tuesday as the United States looks to evaluate its future.

Portugal dominated the World Cup qualifying stage and will participate in Russia after taking 27 points from a possible 30 in Group B. Cristiano Ronaldo is not in Portugal's squad after the birth of his fourth child.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

