Real Madrid Lower Their Asking Price for Injury-Ridden Superstar Gareth Bale With Man Utd Poised

Real Madrid have supposedly lowered their asking price for winger Gareth Bale following his injury-hit start to the new season.

The 28-year-old just cannot seem to string games together at the moment, and has played just nine out of los Blancos 19 matches in all competitions so far.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

The Welsh winger was due to return from a calf injury around late November, but he has suffered a setback and that return has no been put on hold for another month.

Zinedine Zidane was understood to have wanted rid of Bale last summer as he targeted French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, but decided to keep the faith after missing out on him.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

As reported by AS (via the Metro), Madrid have now knocked down their asking price in the hope of cutting ties with him, as his injury problems show no sign of letting up.

Jose Mourinho was keen to shell out around £100m for him last summer, and could now be tempted to come back in for the former Tottenham man with an offer between £62-69m.

Bale, of course, signed for Real back in the summer of 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85m, and the Spanish giants reportedly don't mind too much about making a small loss on him given that he has missed almost 60% of games since his joining the club.

