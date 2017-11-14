Sergio Aguero Sent to Hospital After Collapsing In Dressing Room During Argentina Defeat

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has been rushed to hospital after fainting at half-time against Nigeria - midway through the South American side's shock defeat to Alex Iwobi and Co.

The African side managed to turn around a two goal deficit in their international friendly against La Albiceleste. goals from Ever Banega and Aguero himself handed the Argentinians a 2-0 lead after 36 minutes, with Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho pulling one back for the visitors right before half-time.

However, the dynamic of the game took a drastic turn during the interval - when goalscorer Aguero was sent to hospital after collapsing in the dressing room - confirmed by Argentina:

[PARTE MÉDICO AGÜERO] Tuvo un cuadro de lipotimia motivo por el cual fue trasladado a realizarse estudios de rutina sólo por precaución. — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) November 14, 2017

The tweet roughly translates as:

"Aguero suffered a collapse and was therefore taken to carry out routine studies merely as a precaution."

According to TyC Sports, Aguero was taken to a hospital in Krasnodar; where he recovered, and is undergoing tests in order to determine the cause of his collapse.

El último equipo que le había hecho 4 goles a la Selección Argentina ¡fue justamente Nigeria! En el triunfo 4-1 del 2011. pic.twitter.com/HR0y3PNIHa — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) November 14, 2017

The striker was replaced by Dario Benedetto for the second half - the hosts losing their firepower as they fell victim to a spirited comeback by the Nigerians.





It took all of seven minutes after the break for Iwobi to level the scores - followed by another by Bryan Idowu, pushing Nigeria into the lead.





Iwobi then dealt the final blow on 73 minutes by making the score 4-2, sending a lifeless Argentina to defeat; and proving that the South American side offer little when Lionel Messi isn't there to bail them out.

As for Aguero, his goal had sent him into third place for Argentina's all-time goalscorers, but not even he could've imagined the night ending how it did. A very bizarre turn of events indeed.