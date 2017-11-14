The pots for the World Cup draw hinge on the remaining qualifying playoffs. Here's a look at the scenarios for the draw.
Only a few places remain up for grabs at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and as the draw on Dec. 1 in Moscow approaches, we have a clearer picture of just how those balls in the pots will be organized.
Due to a change in FIFA procedure, the world's governing body of soccer is using the October 2017 FIFA ranking to determine the pot split. The host, Russia, and top seven teams qualified for the World Cup will be in the top pot, followed by three groups of eight, all organized in sequential order. It's a change from the most recent past, in which FIFA used its ranking for the top pot only and then organized the remaining three based on logistical and geographical criteria.
With one UEFA playoff and two intercontinental playoffs to be decided, here is the most updated look at the field and the different scenarios given the remaining playoffs between Denmark-Ireland and Peru-New Zealand. Regardless of the Australia-Honduras outcome, that winner will be in Pot 4. The field will be set for good Wednesday night following the conclusion of Peru-New Zealand.
IF DENMARK AND PERU WIN
POT 1 (SET REGARDLESS)
Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
POT 2
Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia
POT 3
Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran
POT 4
Serbia, Nigeria, Australia/Honduras, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia
IF DENMARK AND NEW ZEALAND WIN
POT 1
Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
POT 2
Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Denmark
POT 3
Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran, Serbia
POT 4
Nigeria, Australia/Honduras, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand
IF IRELAND AND PERU WIN
POT 1
Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
POT 2
Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia
POT 3
Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Ireland, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran
POT 4
Serbia, Nigeria, Australia/Honduras, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia
IF IRELAND AND NEW ZEALAND WIN
POT 1
Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
POT 2
Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Iceland
POT 3
Costa Rica, Sweden, Ireland, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran, Serbia
POT 4
Nigeria, Australia/Honduras, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand