Only a few places remain up for grabs at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and as the draw on Dec. 1 in Moscow approaches, we have a clearer picture of just how those balls in the pots will be organized.

Due to a change in FIFA procedure, the world's governing body of soccer is using the October 2017 FIFA ranking to determine the pot split. The host, Russia, and top seven teams qualified for the World Cup will be in the top pot, followed by three groups of eight, all organized in sequential order. It's a change from the most recent past, in which FIFA used its ranking for the top pot only and then organized the remaining three based on logistical and geographical criteria.

With one UEFA playoff and two intercontinental playoffs to be decided, here is the most updated look at the field and the different scenarios given the remaining playoffs between Denmark-Ireland and Peru-New Zealand. Regardless of the Australia-Honduras outcome, that winner will be in Pot 4. The field will be set for good Wednesday night following the conclusion of Peru-New Zealand.

IF DENMARK AND PERU WIN

POT 1 (SET REGARDLESS)

Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

POT 2

Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

POT 3

Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

POT 4

Serbia, Nigeria, Australia/Honduras, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

IF DENMARK AND NEW ZEALAND WIN

POT 1

Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

POT 2

Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Denmark

POT 3

Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran, Serbia

POT 4

Nigeria, Australia/Honduras, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand

IF IRELAND AND PERU WIN

POT 1

Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

POT 2

Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

POT 3

Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Ireland, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

POT 4

Serbia, Nigeria, Australia/Honduras, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

IF IRELAND AND NEW ZEALAND WIN

POT 1

Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

POT 2

Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Iceland

POT 3

Costa Rica, Sweden, Ireland, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran, Serbia

POT 4

Nigeria, Australia/Honduras, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand