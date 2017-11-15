Adam Lallana Hands Liverpool Massive Injury Boost Ahead of Southampton Clash at Anfield

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana may finally make his long awaited return on Saturday, having suffered a thigh injury during a pre-season match against Atletico Madrid back in August.

Subsequently, the England international is yet to feature for the Reds this season, despite initial reports claiming Lallana would be back just after September. 

The 29-year-old has spent time at the Aspire clinic in Qatar - where he met up with Barcelona legend Xavi - before returning to training at Melwood in mid-October.

And now, according to Sky Sports, Lallana could be set to face his former club Southampton this weekend, as the Saints head up to Anfield. 

Lallana took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the week, and if everything goes as planned, should be with the squad come Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp could receive a double injury boost as well, with Sadio Mane still hoping to return to fitness in time to face Southampton.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Having spent a month out of action, Mane returned to the fold before the international break for Liverpool's dominating 4-1 victory of West Ham, only to have his time on international duty cut short - being sent home from the Senegal squad with a 'slight niggle'.


In other injury news, Philippe Coutinho recovered well enough from an adductor problem to start for Brazil against England on Tuesday night. 

The prospect of having the Brazilian and both ex-Saints stars will be a huge confidence boost for the Merseyside outfit, ahead of a hectic period of fixtures.

