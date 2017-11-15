Bayern Look to Arsenal Forward After Lewandowski Requests New Signings

Bayern Munich have reportedly turned their attention to signing Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud as back-up to Robert Lewandowski - who has called for the club to sign another striker in order to relieve the strain placed on the Polish goalscorer.

The Bavarian side's only other striking option comes in the form of Thomas Muller, and at 29-years-old, Lewandowski is realising that he can't continually churn out game after game.

In order to preserve his long-term future, Lewandoswki has recommended signing a younger attacker to help, and claims that a few less minutes would benefit him in the long run:

"It would definitely be an option to sign a hungry, young striker who wants to learn from an experienced player," Lewandowski told German outlet SportBild.

"It would be a relief for me to play 15 or 20 minutes less in a game, then you have more energy for the next games and a higher probability of staying fit and minimising the risk of injuries."

Despite this recommendation, Bayern are more interested in signing out-of-favour Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud; that is, according to reports in Germany (H/T the Daily Star).

Since the arrival of £53m signing Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud has found himself dropping down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Bayern were keen on signing the Frenchman before his switch to north London and could head back in for the 31-year-old.

On the other hand, Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg is also being linked with the German champions.

The 20-year-old would definitely fit the bill for Lewandowski's 'young and hungry' recommendation, and his performances in the Eridivisie have apparently done enough to warrant the interest of Munich.