Carlo Ancelotti Favourite to Take Over Vacant Italy Position Despite Chelsea Links

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti is the leading candidate to be appointed as the new Italy manager, according to reports.

Despite repeated speculation of a return to former club Chelsea, it is believed that the Azzurri have identified Ancelotti as their prime target, as reported by Calciomercato.

Italy are in search of a new coach after Giampiero Ventura was dismissed following the failure to qualify for next summer's World Cup.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

A 1-0 aggregate defeat against Sweden saw the four-time World Cup winners crash out to the whistles of supporters at San Siro.


It has led to much reflection from those of an Italian persuasion, and inevitably calls for an experienced, proven manager.

Ancelotti would certainly bring a far greater reputation than Ventura, although it is not yet clear whether he is interested in the role.

After losing his job with Bayern Munich in September, the former AC Milan tactician claimed he would return to football next season after a break.


The Italian Football Federation is likely to be reorganised over the coming days, with a change of president expected.

It could be that whoever takes the helm is able to persuade Ancelotti. He will reportedly be offered a four-year contract to take Italy to the 2022 World Cup.

The 58-year-old has already rejected two approaches from Chinese clubs since his Bayern exit, and continues to be on the radar of both Milan and Chelsea.

