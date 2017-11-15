Chelsea to Sell Star Winger Willian to Fund Move for Fellow Brazilian Lucas Moura

Willian has become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, since his £30m move from Ukrainian Champions, Shakhtar Donetsk.

The speedy Brazilian has become renowned for consistent performances on the right-flank for the Blues, dazzling with great pace, vision, set piece prowess and outstanding balance, on a consistent basis.

It's a wonder then, why his playing time has begun dwindling for the West-London outfit this season, with ex-Barcelona ace, Pedro, often taking preference in the starting line-up.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The 29-year-old was a vital part of Jose Mourinho's plans, in his two title winning years with Chelsea - proceeding his return to England in 2013 - starting almost every match for the side.

Those days seem distant for Willian now, as current boss Conte, appears to deem the star surplus to requirements, in terms of regular starters in the team.

This campaign, the Brazilian has started as few as six Premier League games, making a further five appearances from the dugout and is beginning to display public shows of discontent on the pitch, with his current predicament.

A report from Le10 Sport claims that Chelsea are looking to replace the winger with international team-mate Lucas Moura and may offload Willian to the Chinese Super League in January, to fund a deal.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

The 25-year-old occupies the same position as the Chelsea man and offers similar attributes for PSG, in terms of speed, trickery and quality delivery in the final third.

With Manager Unai Emery's outrageous acquisitions of Neymar and Mbappe last summer though, the forward is also finding minutes hard to come by, having already had Angel Di Maria to contend with, for a starting position last season.

However, despite very limited game time, Lucas' class has shone through when presented with the opportunity to play, having scored four times and recorded an assist in all competitions, capturing the attention of Conte, who has short-listed the ex-Sao Paulo man, for transfer in January.

It will be interesting to monitor Willian's situation and general attitude on Saturday, when Chelsea travel to West Brom, for the return of the Premier League.