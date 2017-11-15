England Call-Up Could Jack Up Dominic Solanke's Cost for Liverpool in Tribunal Case

Chelsea are set to use Dominic Solanke's England call-up in their tribunal case against Liverpool ,as they seek compensation for his switch to the Reds.

Solanke signed for Liverpool in the summer after his Chelsea contract expired at the beginning of July. However, Chelsea are still waiting on a transfer fee from Liverpool as they seek compensation under home grown player rules.

Under existing rules, Chelsea are entitled to compensation despite the fact that his contract expired before he made his move to Anfield, as he is under the age of 24.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Now according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea will use his England call-up to strengthen their case in the tribunal, having previously rejected an offer of £3m from Liverpool in the summer.





Solanke made his England debut last night as they held Brazil to a goalless draw at Wembley, after being promoted from the England U21 set up, along with Bournemouth's Lewis Cook and Norwich's Bryan Gunn.

Dream come true making my England Senior Debut today at Wembley vs Brazil!🇧🇷 very proud moment for me and my family❤️. pic.twitter.com/C1TxYVXGHT — Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) November 15, 2017

They will also use the 10 appearances he has made for Liverpool so far this season and the fact that he was top scorer and player of the tournament when England won the Under 20s World Cup in the summer to strengthen their bid for a higher amount of compensation.





Chelsea, who are are apparently searching for a fee in excess of £10m, will also cite Solanke's obvious potential as a factor in the case. However a date has not yet been scheduled for when the tribunal will take place.

It the mean time, Chelsea and Liverpool will switch their focus back to the Premier League after the international break ends, as both clubs play on Saturday.