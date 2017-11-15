England Starlet Ruben Loftus-Cheek Claims He Isn't 'Bitter' About Lack of Game Time at Chelsea

Following his man of the match display during England's 0-0 draw with Germany, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has addressed his lack of opportunities at parent club Chelsea, giving a candid response about his 'tough' search for game time at Stamford Bridge.

"I think in the last two or three years I've had to be patient," he said, as quoted by the Croydon Advertiser.





"It was tough, mentally, at Chelsea not getting the game time, but I had to be really patient and have the mentality to still train right and do all the right things.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek was a highly regarded youth player through Chelsea's academy, but was never given a run of games to repay the belief from his admirers. His search for a chance to audition saw him loaned out to Crystal Palace for the season.

Though, Palace currently languishing in the relegation zone hasn't been the best environment for Loftus-Cheek to flourish.

However, that hasn't stopped the Englishmen from being thankful for the chance to showcase his talents week in, week out.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Now, I have the opportunity to play in the Premier League every week, that's what I wanted and that's what I want to build on now."

This international break saw him earn his debut for the senior squad, where he was able to show off his talents. Despite it being a 0-0 draw with world champions, Germany, Loftus-Cheek provided England with the attacking impetus that they lacked.

Loftus-Cheek, however, knows that this season he'll need to capitalise on performances such as the he exuded against Germany if he has plans of capturing a first team place for Chelsea when he returns next season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Since 21-year-old joined Crystal Palace on loan, he has yet to hear from Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, but remains in close contact with Chelsea coach, Eddie Newton.

"There's no bitterness I have got the chance at Chelsea. They are a massive club and I understand opportunities don't come to everyone or often.

"For me, I never would want to rewind the time because I learned a lot about myself mentally, and I think I have got mentally stronger.

Loftus-Cheeks' Crystal Palace head to the Hawthorns to face West Brom when the Premier League resumes again on Saturday.