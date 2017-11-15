Italian Report Claims Arsenal Have Shock Interest in Manchester United Midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who has been a long-term transfer target of Turkish side Besiktas, is now attracting interest from the Red Devils' Premier League rivals Arsenal according to one Italian report.

The 29-year-old's days at Old Trafford seem to be numbered despite Jose Mourinho's public admiration of the player. It now seems as though Fellaini will move clubs in the near future, as United look to recoup money for the Belgian rather than let his contract run down.

Italian transfer source Calciomercato very briefly report that Arsenal are keen on signing Fellaini with no real sense of the degree in interest.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Fellaini's four years with United have been mixed, and the former Everton man, brought to Old Trafford by David Moyes, has often been used in a substitute role.

The Belgian international joined from the Toffees for £27.5m, but United face the possibility of losing him on a free as his contract expires in the summer.

The sensational suggestion of Arsenal's interest will come as unwelcome news for Besiktas who had been tracking Fellaini for some time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Fellaini has won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League in his time at Manchester, and the former Standard Liege sensation has racked up an impressive four goals in eight Premier League appearances this season - including a recent brace against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.