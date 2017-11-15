Italy Confirm Departure of Head Coach Gian Piero Ventura Following Failure to Qualify for World Cup

The Italian FA have come to terms on the departure of national coach Gian Piero Ventura following the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Ventura was named as the successor to current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte in June 2016 - stepping into his role the following month - signing a two-year deal at the time. He guided Italy through World Cup qualifying but only saw his side finish second in their group to Spain, and into the playoffs.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Sweden however put paid to Italy's hopes of reaching Russia next summer with a 1-0 aggregate win, following Jakob Johansson's first leg goal and a valiant defensive showing in the second leg at San Siro on Monday night. Italy's failure to qualify saw the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele De Rossi all announce their retirement from the international game.





Ventura's departure has been strongly rumoured in the days since the loss, though the coach admitted after the game that he would need to discuss his position with the Italian FA before making a decision on his future. That decision however now appears to have been made for him.

Carlo Ancelotti, who has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich earlier this season, has been strongly backed to replace him.