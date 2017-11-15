Juve Send Emphatic Message of Support to 'Best Keeper in World' Buffon Following Int'l Retirement

Just days after Italy's shock failure to qualify for their first World Cup Finals since 1958, the Azzurri's loss to Sweden on Monday night forced goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon into what is essentially now an ignominious and early end to his glittering international career.

His club of 16-plus years Juventus however, have fully backed their number one in his hour of need, remaining staunch in their view that the former two-time UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year and Ballon d'Or runner-up in 2006, is in their eyes still the best.

The Old Lady's twitter account posted this message of support:

All Bianconeri are by your side @gianluigibuffon. You're the pride of our nation and the best goalkeeper in the world. 🇮🇹 👏 pic.twitter.com/iDAJBwn2Xx — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 13, 2017

The post predictably opened up the debate over who is number one between the sticks across the globe, with a number of nods to candidates to emerge, in the form of David de Gea and Manuel Neuer:

There was also the odd deviant voter, to an Irishman who is likely to be drowning his sorrows after the Republic of Ireland's demolition by Christian Eriksen and Denmark on Tuesday night:

Joking aside, Buffon has stated this season is likely to be his last in Turin, with Wojciech Szczesny having been brought in to replace the Italian next term.

As 39-year-old Buffon approaches a remarkable 500th appearance for Juventus in the coming weeks, his club are clearly sticking by his side, fully aware that he will need support from all sides when he returns to Serie A action this weekend away to Sampdoria.