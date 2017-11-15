Juve Star Sami Khedira Saddened by 'Legendary' Teammate Gigi Buffon's Premature World Cup Exit

In one of the most shocking international qualification upsets in recent times, Sweden beat Italy 1-0 over two legs to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Unbelievably, Italy failed to secure a place in the tournament and will not take part in the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

The defeat resulted in a number of Italy greats deciding to hang up their boots for international retirement, including: Daniele De Rossi, Giorgio Chiellini and most notably, the captain, Gianluigi Buffon.

The footballing world was saddened by the news of the legendary goalkeeper's premature bow, having expected to see the 39-year-old make his sixth World Cup finals appearance, next year.

Juventus team-mate, Sami Khedira - who qualified for the tournament with Germany - expressed his sympathy for the skipper while speaking to GOAL, stating: "When you see Gigi Buffon - I mean that hurts everybody. It doesn't matter if you're Italian or not."

He continued, describing the Italian as "a great sportsman" adding that: "He is a legend, a living legend. That word is often used, but with him, you can honestly say that."

The midfielder rounded off by saying: "I wish he had made his last international tournament."

The 30-year-old, will join defending champions Germany in the tournament finals, after securing top of their group - beating Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.

Sweden's progression to the summer's tournament in Russia - which is likely to spark a series of rumours regarding the return of star talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic (reversing his international retirement) - leaves just three places up for grabs, before the list is finalised.