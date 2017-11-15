Juve Star Sami Khedira Saddened by 'Legendary' Teammate Gigi Buffon's Premature World Cup Exit

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

In one of the most shocking international qualification upsets in recent times, Sweden beat Italy 1-0 over two legs to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Unbelievably, Italy failed to secure a place in the tournament and will not take part in the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The defeat resulted in a number of Italy greats deciding to hang up their boots for international retirement, including: Daniele De Rossi, Giorgio Chiellini and most notably, the captain, Gianluigi Buffon.

The footballing world was saddened by the news of the legendary goalkeeper's premature bow, having expected to see the 39-year-old make his sixth World Cup finals appearance, next year.

Juventus team-mate, Sami Khedira - who qualified for the tournament with Germany - expressed his sympathy for the skipper while speaking to GOAL, stating: "When you see Gigi Buffon - I mean that hurts everybody. It doesn't matter if you're Italian or not."

He continued, describing the Italian as "a great sportsman" adding that: "He is a legend, a living legend. That word is often used, but with him, you can honestly say that."

The midfielder rounded off by saying: "I wish he had made his last international tournament."

The 30-year-old, will join defending champions Germany in the tournament finals, after securing top of their group - beating Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.

Sweden's progression to the summer's tournament in Russia - which is likely to spark a series of rumours regarding the return of star talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic (reversing his international retirement) - leaves just three places up for grabs, before the list is finalised.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters