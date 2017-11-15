Liverpool have confirmed that manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted himself into hospital in order to undergo a series of checks. The German missed training on Wednesday after feeling unwell, and may need to return in the coming days for further check-ups.

While no specific reason has been given other than Klopp feeling 'unwell', the 50-year-old has just returned from a trip to South Africa over the international break for a charity event, and an attempt to get some rest ahead of the busy Premier League winter period.

Liverpool have commented on the situation following reports of Klopp's visit to hospital, and maintain that his trip is only a "precautionary measure", but request that his privacy be respected during this time.

"Jürgen Klopp has attended a hospital appointment today as a precautionary measure, after feeling ill," the statement reads on the club's official website.

"He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result. There are currently no plans for Jürgen to remain in hospital beyond his appointment and he will therefore return home this evening; however, he may require further check-ups in the coming days.

"The club urges that the privacy of Jürgen, his family and other patients is respected while attending hospital visits."

Klopp's health was brought into question in February 2016, when he underwent an emergency appendicitis operation at a private clinic at Aintree hospital - subsequently missing his side's 2-2 draw against Sunderland that weekend.

Klopp was supposed to visit the premiere at FACT Picturehouse for the Kenny Dalglish biopic 'Kenny' on Wednesday evening - along with a few of the Liverpool players - but will no longer attempt.