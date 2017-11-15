Liverpool Fans Couldn’t Wait to Troll Roy Keane After Ireland Were Demolished by Denmark

Roy Keane isn’t one to shy away from a controversial comment. In recent weeks, Roy Keane stated that he wouldn’t watch Liverpool if they were playing in his back garden.

But after Ireland were demolished at the hands of Denmark, Liverpool fans couldn’t resist the temptation to exact their revenge.

The Republic of Ireland surely would’ve fancied their chances of qualifying for the World Cup after drawing 0-0 with Denmark in Copenhagen. Such a result sent waves of optimism through the Irish faithful, but not even the pessimistic Irish fans could have predicted what would happen.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

The Irish fans were sent into euphoria when Shane Duffy opened the scoring in the 6th minute. However, that was the best that it got for Irish fans because Ireland went spiralling downwards afterwards.

An own goal from Cyrus Christie on 30 minutes shifted the momentum firmly in Denmark’s favour. Christian Eriksen gave Denmark the lead as his magic shone through the whole night. He added two more to complete his hat-trick and Nicklas Bendtner added a penalty in stoppage time to complete the demolition.

As the goals were flying in, Keane’s comments of, “It’s hard to get excited about them. To me they’re going nowhere fast”, were ringing through the heads of the Liverpool faithful.

The insults were flying all over social media as Liverpool fans were quick to point out the pathetic performance from the Republic of Ireland.

What did Roy Keane say about Liverpool..

He wouldn't watch them in his back garden 🤔

How are Ireland getting on against Denmark 😂 — Gee Paterson (@2MuckyPaws) November 14, 2017

The dismal display from the Irish sent them crashing out of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Not only did they play their poorest game when the stakes were highest, but the display was so dismal the neutral fan would have thought this was a friendly game.