Liverpool Given Green Light to Offer Monaco £90m for Winger as Arsenal Drop Out of Race

Liverpool are ready to offer AS Monaco £90m to tempt them into selling Thomas Lemar next summer, according to a report from the Mirror.

It is also suggested that Barcelona are in the race to sign Lemar in 2018 after seeing Arsenal, who had a deadline day offer for the 22-year-old accepted by Monaco, turn their attention elsewhere.

Would people rather Thomas Lemar as the Coutinho replacement or Firmino as the Coutinho replacement and Belotti as the Firmino one? — Mohamed bin Farrah (@smartblackboy) November 13, 2017

Arsenal, despite appearing to be leading the race for Lemar's signature, have turned their attention to a former teammate of £50m striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners are planning a £60m deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir to replace either Alexis Sánchez or Mesut Özil next season, something that has appeared to rule themselves out of a move for Monaco's Lemar.

Liverpool were interested in signing the French international over the summer. However, a deal for the Ligue 1-winner would have rested with Coutinho's proposed transfer to Barcelona.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The Brazilian stayed at Anfield and as a result, Liverpool were not able to shell out the £90m required to convince Monaco into selling another star player during the summer.

In recent weeks, Liverpool fans have been discussing the possibility that their club should look to sign an out and out striker, as opposed to a winger.

One name that has been discussed is Torino forward Andrea Belotti. The Italian international scored 26 goals in the Serie A last season and was at the centre of a lot of transfer rumours throughout the summer.

However, Il Gallo remained at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino and he has gone on to score five goals in 10 games across all competitions this season.