Liverpool Send Scouts to Watch One of South America's Best Young Talents Jose Gimenez

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds sent numerous scouts to the Austria - Uruguay international fixture to watch young centre back Jose Gimenez, who has been a staple at the back of Atletico Madrid’s stern defence and has the trust of Diego Simeone.

Gimenez started the game at centre back alongside his Atletico Madrid teammate Diego Godin. Exploring the other candidates that were on the field during the game, Gimenez is the only candidate that the Liverpool scouts could have realistically been there to explore.

The young 22-year-old defender is out of contract this summer so is available to sign a pre-contract in January. No doubt Atletico will be looking to tie down the young Uruguayan, but this interest from Liverpool will surely put the onus on them to get the deal done sooner or later.

Gimenez is a very talented defender, strong in the tackle and also has a mean streak about him. Although he not the finished article by any stretch, with the experience of working alongside Diego Godin and Diego Simeone, he is in the right environment to prosper.

Liverpool have a pressing need for acquisitions at the centre back position. Their interest in Virgil van Dijk is well known, although Gimenez is likely to cost a fraction of the price.