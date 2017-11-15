Man City Target Reportedly Set for Bayern Munich or Barcelona Rather Than the Premier League

Manchester City look likely to miss out on Paris Saint-Germain youngster Yacine Adli - the 17-year-old preferring the option of either Barcelona or Bayern Munich rather than the Citizens in his bid to become the best player he can.

Adli's contract in Paris is running its course, and the starlet seems keen to move onto a club more willing to hand him vital game time at such a young age. Despite PSG's attempts at handing him a new contract, the midfielder seems hellbent on prioritising his football over money - something that ought to be commended in today's game.

As a result, the Sun claim that Adli will also snub Man City, who have spent the last few years heavily investing in world class players for their first team.

The Frenchman is said to believe that his chances of progressing at the Etihad would halt his progression, with Barcelona or Bayern Munich being his preferred destinations.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Adli would only cost a low £250,000 in compensation when his contract runs out with his current employer, and a move to Bavaria could give him the chance to be the next youngster to spring through the Bayern ranks.

Conversely, Ernesto Valverde is said to be keen on recruiting the best youth available to him at Barcelona, and the Catalan outfit could use this move to get back at PSG for signing Neymar.

This isn't the first time City have seen youth escape their hands in recent months. English wonderkid Jadon Sancho made the switch to Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and has since made his debut for the first team - his decision to move proving a wise decision.