Manchester City Make 'Substantial' Offer to French Giants PSG for Their Promising Midfielder

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Manchester City had made a 'substantial financial offer' for Paris Saint-Germain star Claudio Gomes, according to Tuesday's edition of L'Equipe (via 101GreatGoals).

The 17-year-old was set on signing his first professional contract at the Parc des Princes. However, it is understood that City's offer has turned his head and Gomes is now considering a move to the Premier League.

The right-footed central midfielder, who was born in Paris' northwestern suburb of Argenteuil, is the captain of the French U18 squad and has also represented Les Bleus at U17 and U16 level.


Despite a serious interest in the young midfielder, Manchester City could be wise to think twice before bringing another midfielder into their squad.


Although Gomes plays slightly deeper to playmaking prospect Phil Foden, the U17 World Cup-winning midfielder would surely see his first-team opportunities stinted at the Etihad if the Citizens make a move for PSG's young star.

18-year-old Brahim Díaz will also move down the pecking order should Gomes move to Manchester. 


The Spaniard, along with the aforementioned Foden, is one of the most promising players in City's academy and has already been putting in fantastic performances with the U23 squad.

