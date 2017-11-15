Mauricio Pochettino Faces Battle With European Giants to Sign Compatriot Centre-Back German Pezzella

Tottenham Hotspur face stiff competition in the form of Atletico de Madrid and Fiorentina to sign German Pezzella.

After impressing with Real Betis for two years, the Argentine moved on loan to Serie A side Fiorentina in the summer in a deal that includes an option-to-buy clause.

The centre-back has managed to continue his fine form with the Italian side and is now drawing admiring admirers, especially after featuring for the Argentina national team for the first time.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

With that in mind, Tuttosport report Fiorentina are attempting to land a permanent transfer for Pezzella with a fee in the region of £9m.

La Viola are in a desperate rush to make the loan permanent as Spurs and Atletico have now sounded out the 26-year-old as an addition to their squads.

Scott Barbour/GettyImages

Pezzella has featured in all but one of Fiorentina's games this season, who sit ninth, scoring one goal in the process - the winner against Bologna.

With the managers of the two other clubs - Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone - chasing their compatriot, it will be interesting to see who, if any, land their countryman.

Should Pezzella choose to join either club, he will be joined either by compatriots Juan Foyth and Paulo Gazzaniga at Spurs, or Nico Gaitan and Angel Correa at Los Colchoneros.