Sergio Aguero Fainted at Half-Time of Argentina Friendly Due to Drop in Blood Pressure

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero fainted during half-time of Argentina's friendly against Nigeria due to a drop in blood pressure, The Sun have reported.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital for tests after collapsing in the dressing room midway through the 4-2 defeat.

Aguero had scored in the first-half, but was forced to withdraw and undergo tests to determine the cause.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Argentina's team doctor, Donato Villani, revealed that the forward has had previous problems with his health.

"He felt bad twice, and with the medical history he has, since he was operated on when he was 15, we wanted to be sure it was nothing", he said.

The Argentine Football Association, meanwhile, took to Twitter to confirm that Aguero, "Had a blackout and was taken (to hospital) so routine examinations were made only as a precaution."

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

This comes just six weeks after he was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam and suffered a broken rib.





The situation is hardly ideal for City, who have a busy period on the horizon, beginning with Saturday's trip to Leicester.

The club released a statement following news of the incident, which read: "Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to Manchester as planned after suffering a dizzy spell during Argentina's 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar today.

"Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks. He will be assessed by the club’s medical team ahead of this weekend’s Premier League trip to Leicester City."