Sergio Ramos Gives Blunt Response to Reporters Following Questions on Cristiano Ronaldo's Future

Spain and Real Madrid centre-half Sergio Ramos has cooled talk of Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving the Spanish champions, claiming that he has no knowledge of such things after his national side's 3-3 draw with Russia on Tuesday evening.

Rumours emerge every few months of Ronaldo's supposed unhappiness in the Spanish capital, and the 32-year-old is forever being linked with a move away from the Bernabeu.

It now seems that Ramos may have finally had enough of the discussion topic, choosing to bluntly dismiss the news when asked about it.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"Cristiano is leaving? Ask him, I don't know about these things," he told reporters after full-time (via Marca).

Often seen as a 'goalscoring defender', Ramos continued that trend against Russia - netting two separate penalties as a defensively questionable Spanish side were held to a 3-3 scoreline with the summer's world Cup hosts.

"Personally, I'm happy to be able to dedicate these goals to my young son," Ramos said.

When Ramos and Marcelo are behind you but you're the world's most serious kid.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d4fBR54ljv — 90min (@90min_Football) October 6, 2017

"I would have liked to accompany them with a victory but we have played very well in 2017. The overall aim was to qualify for the World Cup."

After a couple of poor international tournaments in 2014 (World Cup) and 2016 (European Championships), Julen Lopetegui seems to have brought a positive change to the former world champions, but Ramos seems to dislike that he and his teammates are considered favourites for the competition.

"The teams have been watching each other and people are forming their opinions," he continued.

"Being a favourite does not help, but you have to belief and go to Russia convinced we can do well."

The defender will now be awaiting news on December 1, when the World Cup groups are picked ahead of the summer's competition.