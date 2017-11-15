West Ham's Arthur Masuaku Dismisses Rumours He Wants a Move Away From London Stadium

Since arriving from Greek side Olympiacos in 2016, Arthur Masuaku has found it a challenge to establish himself as a West Ham regular, as he continues to battle it out with Aaron Cresswell for the left back position.

Recently, stories have begun to surface linking the defender with a move to Serie A in the January transfer window. Allegedly, the source being the player's agent, which seems to indicate that the rumours carry some degree of substance.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Reported by online fanzine Fansided, in order to reassure the loyal faithful, Masuaku took to social media to dispel any fears of an immediate transfer and posted a message on his twitter page to clear up any misunderstanding:

In order to avoid any misunderstandings i’d like to stress out that neither me or my agent (Panos Galariotis) know mr. from Italy... So everything that is published is completely false.

I’m only focused on helping my team achieve its goals. — Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) November 13, 2017

For a player to take this proactive approach is refreshing to see, especially with the current situation the east London club find themselves in after a testing start to the new campaign.

This move is sure to endear him to the club's supporters and make a likely transfer more difficult, especially if the club's board try to force a deal through, as they find themselves under increased scrutiny by the fans.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Although Masuaku has some issues when defending, he also has many positive aspects to his game, particularly his ease and ability on the ball.

With the recent appointment of former England defender Stuart Pearce to the club's coaching staff he could be the one that enables the French defender's qualities to really blossom.

It is unlikely that manager David Moyes will be overly hasty in his decision making and will be keen to see the capabilities of all the current squad prior to making any final verdicts on player's imminent futures with the Hammers.