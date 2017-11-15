West Ham's Arthur Masuaku Dismisses Rumours He Wants a Move Away From London Stadium

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Since arriving from Greek side Olympiacos in 2016, Arthur Masuaku has found it a challenge to establish himself as a West Ham regular, as he continues to battle it out with Aaron Cresswell for the left back position. 

Recently, stories have begun to surface linking the defender with a move to Serie A in the January transfer window. Allegedly, the source being the player's agent, which seems to indicate that the rumours carry some degree of substance. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Reported by online fanzine Fansided, in order to reassure the loyal faithful, Masuaku took to social media to dispel any fears of an immediate transfer and posted a message on his twitter page to clear up any misunderstanding: 

For a player to take this proactive approach is refreshing to see, especially with the current situation the east London club find themselves in after a testing start to the new campaign. 

This move is sure to endear him to the club's supporters and make a likely transfer more difficult, especially if the club's board try to force a deal through, as they find themselves under increased scrutiny by the fans. 

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Although Masuaku has some issues when defending, he also has many positive aspects to his game, particularly his ease and ability on the ball. 

With the recent appointment of former England defender Stuart Pearce to the club's coaching staff he could be the one that enables the French defender's qualities to really blossom. 

It is unlikely that manager David Moyes will be overly hasty in his decision making and will be keen to see the capabilities of all the current squad prior to making any final verdicts on player's imminent futures with the Hammers. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters