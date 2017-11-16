AC Milan & Marseille Reportedly Table Shock Interest in Watford Striker

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

AC Milan have apparently tabled an interest in Watford striker Stefano Okaka, who has also been linked with a move to French side Marseille.

The Italian hitman started the Hornets' opener in the Premier League against Liverpool and scored, but has since struggled with injury and competition in the form of new signing Andre Gray.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Okaka has not been given a chance since the Anfield clash, which is surprising given Gray's lack of contributions up front since his move from Burnley - he only has one league goal to his name so far.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

TUTTOmercatoWEB have claimed that Okaka has emerged as a possible target for Serie A strugglers Milan as well as Marseille - the Italians are likely to cash in on some of their summer acquisitions to try and recoup money they thought they'd be on course for by finishing in a Champions League spot this season.

Andre Silva and Suso are two potential fundraising names linked with moves away, and Okaka could come in as the cheaper alternative.

He almost left Vicarage Road in the summer, but Udinese were put off by the club's steep asking price of €20m.

Okaka has been at the London club since 2016 after moving from Anderlecht, and has scored just four times.

