Celtic & Sweden Star Mikael Lustig's Rant at Italy Fans Earns Him Rollicking from His Wife

Swedish defender Mikael Lustig’s four-letter tirade at Italy fans who booed the Swedish national anthem has earned himself quite a telling-off from his wife, Josefin.

The Celtic full-back, 30, was visibly angry after home fans relentlessly booed during the build-up to their World Cup qualifying play-off on Monday.

A clip surfaced of Lustig shouting and gesturing in the direction of his teammates, but his better half has since insisted that the language he used isn’t allowed at home.

Friday! 🖤 JOSEFINLUSTIG.COM A post shared by Josefin Lustig (@josefinlustig) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:39am PST

Fashion designer Josefin wrote on her blog: "Some may have seen that Micke used a gender word after the national anthem before the match.

“Were Micke’s words something I support? No. Is that a word that he or someone else in our family usually uses? Absolutely not.

“I have obviously talked about this with my husband. He says that it was an incredibly stupid word choice.

"But in the heat of the moment it happens that you say things without thinking. We all probably do that.”

Sweden headed to the crucial game at San Siro knowing they would face a feisty atmosphere, after scraping a 1-0 win in the first leg in Stockholm.

The Italian fans created a sea of noise and jeers as the teams entered the pitch - but Lustig and his teammates remained strong and the game finished a 0-0 draw, enough for Sweden to book their place for Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, it also means Italy miss out on their first World Cup in 60 years, having last failed to qualify in 1958.

Sweden’s progression also mean the Italians failed to qualify for next year’s tournament, something they haven’t done since 1958, which by coincidence, was the tournament hosted by Sweden.

Sweden's joy though, meant tears for footballing legend Gianluigi Buffon - who has now played his last game for Italy.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

On the loss, he choked: "I'm sorry that my final game coincided with us not qualifying for the World Cup. I am not sorry for myself but all of Italian football."